Matthew McConaughey Gets a Starring Role in Ella Langley’s Texas Show After Viral Cover

Setting records every single time the song is played, “Choosin’ Texas” has become the anthem of 2026. Although technically it was released in 2025, it served as a single for Ella Langley’s second studio album, Dandelion. Watching her stardom go global, Langley could do nothing more than hang on as her stardom took her to new heights. Dominating not just country music but the entire industry, Langley decided to open her recent concert with a special cover of “Choosin’ Texas,” featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon.

When stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, McConaughey hoped to showcase his singing abilities. With the host and The Last Bison by his side, the group produced a bluegrass cover of the No. 1 hit. While fans loved the unique version, it eventually caught the attention of Langley.

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Taking the stage in Fort Worth, Texas, Langley wasted no time kicking off her concert. But before the lights hit her, the screen showcased Fallon and McConaughey performing the song. As their voices faded, the entire stage erupted in light. But even before the first note, Langley wasn’t hiding her excitement about watching the actors. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

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As for fans, it seemed that Langley was gaining more “Ella Fellas” by the day. Currently holding nearly five million followers on Instagram, “Choosin’ Texas” climbed over 621 million streams. Add that to its success on the charts, the country star was in a historic chapter of her career.

Loving the reception Langley received, fans continued to push “Choosin’ Texas” and recruit people for the Ella Fellas. “It’s safe to say that Fallon and McConaughey are officially Ella Fellas.” Another person wrote, “So, quick—get into the studio and record it. An absolute party smash and a real crowd-pleaser. Top-notch stuff. Let’s have more of that.”

Embracing her stardom, Langley was enjoying every second of the wild ride. From late-night television to sold-out concerts, the country sensation proved that “Choosin’ Texas” wasn’t just a hit single. It was a cultural moment.

(Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)