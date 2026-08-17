Riley Green Turns a Drumstick Into a Pair of Tongs After Fan Throws Underwear on Stage: “Ma’am, You Dropped Those”

Riley Green was just forced to deal with a fan’s intimate undergarment. During his Maine concert, the country singer was stunned to find a pair of panties on the stage.

After spotting the item, Green walked over, used a drumstick to pick up the underwear, and placed them on a mic stand.

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He then dropped the drumstick on the stage, before addressing the crowd.

“Ma’am, you dropped those,” he said, prompting gasps from the concertgoers.

In a past interview with CMT, Green made his feelings about fans throwing things onto the stage clear.

“I don’t want anyone to throw anything onstage,” he said. “No. Don’t throw anything!”

When the outlet added that fans also shouldn’t fight at Green’s shows, the artist agreed.

“I’ve seen a lot of extensions go missing, and then they go to put them back in and they’ve got the wrong girl’s hair when they’re putting them back in,” he joked. “It’s a whole thing.”

Fans’ discarded items have taught Green a lot about women’s products, with the country singer quipping, “It’s like I could work at Ulta now. I know what Ulta is, see? I know all about it.”

What to Know About Riley Green

Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. The trek is scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

After that, Green will turn his focus to release of his next LP, That’s Just Me, which is due out Sept. 18. The album is set to feature 19 songs, including collaborations with Hannah McFarland, Jake Worthington, Brooks & Dunn, and Randy Owen.

Aside from the collaborations, fans are likely most excited for the release of “P.O.S.” That’s due to its connection to Green’s rumored ex, Megan Moroney.

Then, on Sept. 21, season 30 of The Voice will premiere. Green will serve as a rookie coach on the season, alongside fellow newcomer Queen Latifah and show veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.

“Everybody’s great, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine,” Green told K99.1 FM. “I just can’t believe I’m on the show. All the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage