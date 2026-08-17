Ella Langley Is One Week Away From Tying One of the Biggest Records in Billboard Hot 100 History

Ella Langley has another huge accomplishment in sight. This week, the country singer’s smash “Choosin’ Texas” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the 18th nonconsecutive week.

Langley is now one week away from tying Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” for the longest No. 1 stretch among non-holiday songs in chart history with 19 weeks.

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Taking holiday songs into account, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” still holds command of the all-time No. 1 record with 22 weeks.

In addition to its Hot 100 success, “Choosin’ Texas” is spending an 18th week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs, a 15th week atop Digital Song Sales, a 36th week leading the Hot Country Songs chart, and an 11th week of Songs of the Summer chart domination.

Country music is also winning big on the Hot 100. The genre currently owns the top four spots on the chart thanks to Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Morgan Wallen’s “Been by Now,” and Stella Lefty’s “Boston.”

Two weeks ago, the genre owned the top five positions for the first time in chart history. The for above mentioned songs, as well as Wallen and Langley’s collab “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” were to thank for the accomplishment.

What to Know About Ella Langley

Langley put out her latest album, Dandelion, in April. Since then, Langley has been on the road with Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour. During that trek, Langley and Wallen put out their duet.

“Ella and I have been talking about doing a song for a little while now. We have been on tour together and I’m a huge fan of what she does,” Wallen told a live audience of the track, per Whiskey Riff. “She wrote and sent over this song and from the beginning riff, it was hard to deny. I’m honored she wanted me to be the one to do it with her.”

This month, Lanlgey will kick off her headlining Dandelion Tour. The trek’s first show will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Aug. 20.

She’ll travel across the U.S. during the months-long tour, hitting cities including Jacksonville, Tulsa, and Los Angeles.

The final show of the tour is scheduled for Halloween night in St. Paul, Mennesota.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage