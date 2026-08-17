Kelly Clarkson’s 2 Kids Make Rare Appearance During Final Show of Her Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson’s kids were on hand for their mom’s big night. The Voice coach wrapped up her Las Vegas residency on Aug. 15, and River, 12, and Remington, 10, were there to cheer her on.

According to People, the siblings were spotted hanging out side stage with members of Clarkson’s crew. The duo threw guitar picks and ping pong balls into the audience as their mom performed her 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone.”

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The proud mom mentioned her little ones at one point during the show when she joked about being forced to star in From Justin to Kelly after her American Idol win in 2002.

“It was the first time I was like, ‘Read the f**king fine print.’ I didn’t know if you won, you had to do a movie. Not all of us want to be Meryl Streep. We just like watching her,” Clarkson quipped, per the outlet. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in a movie,’ and they were like, ‘Yeah, but you won.’ I was like, ‘And I feel like I’m losing.’ My kids, I’ve banned them from watching it.”

Later, the tweens were spotted walking backstage as Clarkson wrapped up her set.

“Thank you so much for supporting us. We love you all for coming out. We hope it was some great escapism,” Clarkson told the audience, according the outlet. “Give it up for this amazing crew.”

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The kids’ rare appearance came one year after their dad, Brandon Blackstock, died. Clarkson’s ex had a years-long cancer battle before his death at age 48.

Ahead of Blackstock’s death, Clarkson postponed her Vegas residence to support her children.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she said in a statement at the time. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock died shortly thereafter, with a family rep telling the outlet, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas