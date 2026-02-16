90s Country Star Forced to Abruptly End Alabama Concert: “Situations Like This Are Extremely Rare”

On Thursday, February 12, fans packed the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama, to watch Mark Chesnutt perform. For some, they hoped to hear hits like “Too Cold at Home”, “Almost Goodbye”, or “It Sure Is Monday.” No matter what the singer decided to cover, fans were ready for a night of classic country. But that all changed after Chesnutt started his concert. Only a few songs in, the singer suddenly left the stage. With fans worried, it appeared that Chesnutt needed to cancel after falling ill.

Not wanting to cancel the concert, Chesnutt hoped to power through the illness. But once on stage, he quickly understood how sick he was. After leaving, the venue offered a statement about the singer’s sudden exit. “Due to sudden illness, the artist was unable to complete tonight’s performance. We are hopeful to reschedule the concert and share a new date soon.” The venue added, “We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. Situations like this are extremely rare at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, and we are grateful for the kindness shown by our patrons this evening.”

Mark Chesnutt’s Health Concerns Continue

While only fighting an illness, fans continued to share their concern for the singer. Over the last few years, he battled a fractured spine in 2023. In 2024, he was rushed to the hospital for a quadruple bypass surgery. And in April 2025, he admitted to battling alcoholism. He explained at the time, “My surgery was a major major one. I was laid up, didn’t drive, couldn’t walk, couldn’t do anything … I had to quit drinking or die … I’m back and doing better than ever.”

With Chesnutt’s health still in question, the singer’s publicist promised it was nothing more than a sinus infection. “Mark has been fighting off a sinus infection. It was affecting his voice and he wasn’t able to continue the show. He should be good to go soon.”

Giving fans the option of a refund, most cared little about the ticket and more about Chesnutt, writing, “Even sick, he sounded better than some artists these days. Looking forward to the rescheduled date!” One fan continued, “Praying he makes a speedy recovery. I understand completely and I’m looking forward to when he’s able to return. No hard feelings on my part.”

Although the unexpected moment cut the night short, fans made it clear they are standing firmly behind Chesnutt. With his team insisting the illness is temporary, the country hitmaker is expected to return to the stage in the near future.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)