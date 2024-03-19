A Day To Remember Announces 2024 North American Tour

Summer 2024 is going to be a great time for pop-punk fans across North America! A Day To Remember just announced an expansive tour with a ton of killer bands, including The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Military Gyn, Scowl, and Pain Of Truth. The Least Anticipated Album Tour will span the US and Canada throughout the summer and a few fall dates.

The upcoming A Day To Remember 2024 Tour will start on May 11 in Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome To Rockville Fest without supporting acts. The tour will end on October 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Fest, also without supporting acts.

If you want in on the presale events for this tour, it looks like Ticketmaster is currently hosting an artist presale event. Check out the band’s website for more details. Live Nation will also host a presale event on Ticketmaster on March 20 at 10:00 am local. Use the code “KEY”.

General on-sale launches on March 22 at 10:00 am local. If there are any tickets left after the presale, we recommend checking out Stubhub for tickets. Stubhub is protected and backed by the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all ticket sales are legitimate and not scams.

This is going to be an incredible tour for pop-punk fans! Get your tickets now before your selected tour date sells out.

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (without The Story So Far and Four Year Strong)

May 17 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest (without The Story So Far and Four Year Strong)

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple (without The Story So Far and Four Year Strong)

June 6 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

June 8 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park (with Militarie Gun)

June 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater (with Militarie Gun)

June 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (with Militarie Gun)

June 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Militarie Gun)

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion (with Militarie Gun)

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena (with Militarie Gun)

June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B (with Militarie Gun)

June 18 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (with Militarie Gun)

June 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (with Militarie Gun)

June 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival –

June 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (with Militarie Gun)

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (with Pain Of Truth)

June 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (with Pain Of Truth)

June 28 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs (with Pain Of Truth)

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Pain Of Truth)

June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion (with Pain Of Truth)

July 2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (with Pain Of Truth)

July 3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park (with Pain Of Truth)

July 5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Pain Of Truth)

July 6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater (with Pain Of Truth)

July 7 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum (with Pain Of Truth)

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center (with Scowl)

July 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena (with Scowl)

July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (with Scowl)

July 14 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater (with Scowl)

July 15 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (with Scowl)

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park (with Scowl)

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Scowl)

July 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Scowl)

July 24 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater (with Scowl)

July 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Scowl)

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom (with Scowl)

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium (with Scowl)

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young (without The Story So Far and Four Year Strong)

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young (without The Story So Far and Four Year Strong)

