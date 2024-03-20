Hatebreed Announces 30th Anniversary Tour in Fall 2024

It’s been a little dry in terms of metal tours so far this year, but it looks like fans of Grammy-nominated metalcore band Hatebreed are going to get what they’ve been asking for. The band is kicking off a tour across the US and Canada this fall with support from fellow metal bands Crypta, Harms Way, and Carcass. The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s inception.

The Hatebreed 2024 Tour will kick off on September 26 in Portland, Maine at the State Theatre. Unless additional final dates are added, the tour will end on October 27 in Norfolk, Virginia at The Norva.

Ready to score tickets to see Hatebreed live? A number of presale events are currently happening, including Live Nation, Spotify, Blabbermouth, and Knotfest presales. There is also an artist presale available. All presale events can be accessed through Ticketmaster.

General on-sale is set to start on March 22 at 10:00 am local. If you didn’t get down on the presale events, we recommend seeing what’s available on Stubhub when general on-sale kicks off. There, you can find tickets to sold-out shows, and all purchases are backed by the FanProtect Program.

“We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone and to be able to celebrate it with some of the best bands and fans in the world!” said the band’s frontman Jamey Jasta. “We cannot wait to see everyone on the road.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Hatebreed this year! Tickets won’t last long, so get yours ASAP.

September 26 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

September 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

September 28 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

September 29 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

September 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 02 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

October 03 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

October 08 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

October 10 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

October 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

October 12 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 16 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 18 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

October 19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

October 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 24 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

October 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

October 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

October 27 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

