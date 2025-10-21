Ella Langley Improvises a Toby Keith Classic Mid-Show as Security Helps a Fainting Fan

Thanks to the success of her debut album Hungover, Ella Langley hit the road with her Hungover Tour in 2024. It appeared that a single year wasn’t enough when she announced she was continuing the party with her Still Hungover Tour. And recently, she traveled to Texas for a string of shows throughout the state. But when taking the stage in Helotes, Texas, Langley watched as one fan took the name of the tour a little too seriously when they seemed to pass out. While making sure the fan was okay, Langley decided to offer a unique take on “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.”

Although she has a few hit songs herself, Langley paid her respects to the late Toby Keith when performing “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” While the country singer knew the words, she changed the lyrics to hopefully keep the crowd calm as security checked on the individual. “Security over here… I think there is something over here right now/Yeah, we’re going to figure it out /Make sure nobody’s passing out.”

Knowing that the name of her tour was Still Hungover, Langley constantly reminded fans to drink water. She even added it into the lyrics, “Why don’t y’all drink some water/ Please drink some water…”

Ella Langley Brings The Heat To Texas

When Langley took the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas, she offered the same statement about drinking water. With some areas in the state climbing into the 90s, a packed venue did fans no favors.

And for Langley, she felt the heat as lights beamed down on her. “It’s hot as s*** in here, isn’t it? It’s pretty rock and roll if you ask me. You know back in the day when they didn’t have air conditioning, they still partied so…”

With Langley not wanting to end the party over some heat, she suggested a simple solution. “Drink some water like I said. In between the tequila shots, one or two wouldn’t kill you, you know?”

As the Still Hungover Tour rolls on, Langley continues to prove she’s not just a powerhouse performer but a down-to-earth entertainer who keeps her fans laughing – and hopefully hydrated.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)