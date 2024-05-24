A Q&A With the March Forward Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion Winner, Ian Brown

Videos by American Songwriter

“Run”

Written by Ian Brown

Interview by American Songwriter

Ian Brown is the American Songwriter March Forward Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion winner with his song “Run.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the story behind the song.

How long have you been songwriting?

I wanna say I’ve been songwriting for 10-12 years, I really got into songwriting when I was 17 years old and also got into producing right after. I haven’t really looked back since. Studying other genres lead me to try and add different attributes to my artistry and in how I write.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s March Forward Promotion?

I seen an ad on Instagram, from there just checked it out and said why not.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Run”?

This song is apart of my album Pilot Episode which needed an anthem feel record. I was messaged by a producer with the beat and knew what I needed to do.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Jay-Z – I just think he so genius in how to say a lot without saying too much.

Kanye West – I feel like he always just performs his lyrics so well. I know that’s not a writing attribute but his performance is the highlight while also saying simple things that are digestible.

Kid Cudi – I think Cudi is so authentic and vulnerable to a point where you get the feeling even if you don’t feel it.

Kendrick Lamar – Kendrick is just such a great craftsman of the art of storytelling. One of the best ever in the genre at it.

Lupe Fiasco – The perfect example of a wordsmith. He’s so good and witty with his wordplay it’s surreal sometimes.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Of course! I’m gonna be putting out new music all throughout this year, from singles all through June to an album titled LOWERSELF this summer.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Give it a shot! You never know what can come from it.

Check out the winning song below: