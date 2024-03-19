Deep Purple Announce Short UK Tour in 2024

English hard-rockers Deep Purple embarked on the hefty Whoosh! Tour just last year, and the band isn’t done touring yet. They’ll be kicking off an international tour later this year through Europe, and a few tour dates in the United Kingdom have just been announced! The UK tour dates will include London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. Reef will be supporting the band for the UK leg of the tour. This is going to be a brief tour, but the band members can still put on an incredible show.

The Deep Purple 2024 Tour through the UK will kick off on November 4 in Birmingham, England at Resorts World Arena. The five-date tour will end on November 10 in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro.

There are a few options for Deep Purple fans who want to get tickets to the UK shows. As always, we recommend using Viagogo for any non-US concerts. Alternatively, Ticketmaster is going to be your best bet for presale tickets, and it looks like a few different presale events will be launching on March 20 and March 21 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will begin on March 22. If you missed out on presale tickets, we recommend checking out what Stubhub has available once general on-sale starts. Stubhub is an excellent secondary ticketing platform that’s backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, meaning there are no scams or fake tickets to worry about.

There are only a few dates for this UK-based tour, so tickets won’t last. Reserve your spot before it’s too late!

November 4 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

November 6 – London, UK – The O2

November 7 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

November 9 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

November 10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

