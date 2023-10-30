Aaron Spears, Drummer for Usher, Ariana Grande & Others, Dead at 47

Aaron Spears, an acclaimed drummer who worked with Usher, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, and other artists, died Monday, October 30, at the age of 47, USA Today reports.

Spears’ death was announced in a message from his wife, Jessica, posted on his social media sites.

“It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband,” the message began. “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.”

Jessica added, “We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us.”

USA Today reports that Grande took to Instagram Story to post a tribute to Spears.

“I can’t wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron,” the pop superstar wrote. “The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together.”

Spears received a Grammy nomination in 2005 in the Album of the Year category for his work on Usher’s 2004 album, Confessions. He had just turned 47 four days before his passing, and he reflected on his birthday with great positivity in a post on his social media sites.

“With every trip around the sun that God blesses me with, my heart is filled with more gratitude and I’m more focused on the things that are most important,” he wrote. “I love and appreciate each of you for your kindness towards me, my gift and also to my family…This has honestly been one of the best years of my life!!!”

He added, “Even though today is MY BIRTHDAY, I hope that you encounter something on this incredible day that makes your heart smile.”

You can check out a brief biography of Spears, as well as links to videos of him demonstrating his drumming talents at DrummerWorld.com.