Abducted By The 80s Tour Announced For Summer 2024

Are you a huge 80s music fan? This tour needs to be on your must-see list! Abducted By The 80s is a huge collaborative tour featuring some of the greatest synth-powered artists of the era, including Wang Chung, The Motels, Men Without Hats, Animotion, and Naked Eyes. The artist will be performing some of their best hits for various tour dates, such as Wang Chung’s “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” and Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance”, among many more!

The Abducted By The 80s Tour will start on May 17 in Kyle, Texas at The Railhouse with Wang Chung, The Motels, and Naked Eyes. The tour will close on June 23 in Ft Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center with Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes.

Different artists will be playing on different tour dates, so check the tour website to make sure that you can catch your favorite 80s band on your preferred tour date.

General on-sale for most of the tour dates will kick off on March 22. Some of the tour dates are available at Ticketmaster. If you’re interested in finding low-cost tickets once general on-sale begins, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what’s there. Stubhub is a great secondary ticketing platform, and it’s backed by the FanProtect Program. No need to fear fake tickets here!

This is going to be an incredible tour full of 80s hitmakers. Don’t miss your chance to see them live!

May 17 – Kyle, TX – The Railhouse

May 18 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon

May 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 23 – St Louis, MO – City Winery

May 24 – Oak Grove, KY – Oak Grove

May 25 – Louisville KY – Mercury Ballroom

June 6 – Marion, IL – Marion CCC

June 7 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theatre

June 8 – Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amp

June 9 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater

June 13 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

June 14 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey’s

June 15 – Elmira, NY – First Arena

June 16 – Hampton, NH – Bennie’s

June 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

June 22 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 23 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center

