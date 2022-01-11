New Bob Dylan Biopic in the Works Starring Timothée Chalamet

It’s official: Bob Dylan is getting a new movie.

Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal with director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) for a new Dylan biopic starring Hollywood’s newest it-boy Timothée Chalamet as a young Dylan.

The movie will depict the era in which Dylan rose to fame and then went electric, changing folk music forever, Deadline reports.

Jeff Rosen, Dylan’s longtime manager, is working on the legendary songwriter’s behalf with Searchlight and Mangold, the outlet reports. As of now, the movie is as of yet untitled, though many are reportedly calling it, Going Electric.

“Director James Mangold confirms that his Bob Dylan biopic ‘GOING ELECTRIC’ starring Timothée Chalamet is still in development,” Film Updates shared in a Tweet on Monday (January 10). “Bob Dylan will also serve as an executive producer on the project.”

This is big news for music fans and Dylan followers. In 2020, Indie Wire reported that while the movie had momentum, it wouldn’t come out anytime soon. Though that looks to be changing.

In recent months, Chalamet has been or will be featured in other high-profile films, including the upcoming Willy Wonky prequel, Wonka (2023), Don’t Look Up (2021), Dune (2021), The French Dispatch (2021), and Little Women (2019).

And in Dylan news, he recently hit the road again on tour, and over the holidays half-heartedly decorated his home for Christmas.