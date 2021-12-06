John Legend Brings “Soulful” Residency to Las Vegas

John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, opening April 22, 2022, and ending at the end of October.

In collaboration with Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency was designed exclusively for Zappos Theater as a “beautiful, soulful concert experience,” which will showcase Legend’s hits.

Legend recently stopped by the Zappos Theater to see his fellow judge on The Voice Gwen Stefani close out her own residency. “The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form,” said Legend in an interview. “It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment.”

Legend, who continues to serve as a coach on The Voice and released his seventh album Bigger Love in 2020 with a 2021 headline tour, promises a residency of shows spanning his nearly 20-year career starting with his 2004 debut Get Lifted.

“The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective,” said the 12-time Grammy Award-winner and EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner. “A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years. We’ll play songs from all the albums—my whole catalog, my whole career summed up in a performance.”

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of Legend’s second album Once Again, which will also make its way into the “Love In Las Vegas” setlist.

“It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long,” added Legend. “And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you,’ We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music.”

Celebrating his entire career at the show, Legend said that he’s also planning on putting out new music in 2022 but is grateful to have such a vast catalog of music to dig into for the residency.

“My music has always been a celebration of love,” added Legend. “And that’s what we want to do with this concert. We just had the ‘Bigger Love’ tour. And we want to bring that love to Las Vegas. We’re going to celebrate the music, we’re going to celebrate love, celebrate the connection that people feel when they’re at my shows and how we feel with them.”

Photo: Courtesy of The Publicity Lab