COVID Update From Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “I Am Very, Very Sick” But “I’m Not Worried”

“I hope that everybody is well… I wish I had better news,” Corey Taylor began in a video. “I woke up today and tested positive and I am very, very sick.”

Posted on Facebook Friday morning, the announcement of the Slipknot singer’s illness came ahead of a scheduled solo performance at Astronomicon in Ann Arbor, Michigan. With the news of his diagnosis, he was forced to cancel his set.

“I am not going to be able to make it this weekend and I am absolutely devastated,” he said. “I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time and I promise you that I will absolutely try to get back out there as soon as I can. I should be okay… I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried, but I definitely wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else.”

On Sunday night, Taylor’s wife, Alicia Taylor, tweeted some updates. “Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages,” she wrote. “Ready to get him home as soon as it’s safe, so I can take care of him! He (very luckily) hasn’t lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders and yummy desserts.”

News of Taylor’s illness comes as Slipknot prepares to embark on a world tour that’ll begin in September and continue through the end of 2022. It also comes just weeks after the band’s original drummer, Joey Jordinson, died at age 46—he hadn’t been in the group since 2013, but his inimitable skills were paramount in forging the band’s beloved style and sound.

Nevertheless, Taylor is keeping his hopes up and is looking forward to getting back on his feet and back out on the road. “Everybody be safe out there,” he concluded. “I will see you again, I promise.” Watch his full statement below: