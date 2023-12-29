Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Updates Fans on Return to Stage After Steven Tyler’s Vocal Injury

Dating back to the 1970s, the hard rock band Aerosmith dazzled fans with their style, charm, and most importantly – talent. Besides selling more than 150 million albums, the band received countless honors and awards. They even received their own roller coaster at Walt Disney World. And who could forget their highly anticipated Guitar Hero: Aerosmith game? Continuing to rock for over 50 years, the band recently stepped away from the stage after singer Steven Tyler injured his larynx. With their Peace Out Tour on pause, band member Joe Perry gave an update on when they expect their return to the stage.

With the New Year just a few days away, Aerosmith was scheduled to bring in 2024 with a concert at Boston’s TD Garden. But with Tyler still recovering, Perry shared good news for those still wanting to see them perform live. He told the Boston Globe, “With any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24. And there’s always next New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for that.”

While waiting till summer can feel like a lifetime, Perry shared another surprise with fans when he revealed they would be getting new releases in 2024. “We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes.”

Joe Perry Shocked By Spotify Milestone

Besides hinting at a stellar year ahead for Aerosmith, Perry took a moment to honor their hit song “Dream On” reaching over 1 billion streams on Spotify. “That knocked us back on our heels, I’ll tell ya. I talked to Steven who was freaking out about writing that riff four years before he even joined the band. And all I could think about was taking my first guitar — a Sears $12 acoustic — out of the box when I was 11 or so.” He added, “Now over a billion fans hear my guitar at the beginning of the song. Who would have thought that?”

As for Tyler’s recovery, around Thanksgiving, the singer announced his throat was “on the mend.” In a statement from the band, it explained Tyler “is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

