After 28 Years and More Than 3,000 Shows, Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Announces Indefinite Break From Touring

Just a few days ago, Frank Turner celebrated the upcoming Lost Evenings Festival that will take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Scheduled to take place from November 4 to November 7, 2027, the singer promised a festival unlike any other. And the reason, according to Turner, was because it would mark his last performance for the foreseeable future.

While fans were excited about the festival, others were left shocked when Turner shared a post on social media. Explaining his decision to take a break, the folk singer, who has spent over two decades in music, shared a few of his accomplishments. “After 28 years on the road, 10 albums and well over 3,000 shows, it’s time for a change. As announced yesterday, next year’s Lost Evenings will take place in London at OVO Arena Wembley. It will be the biggest, best and final edition of the festival. The 4 shows there will be my last…”

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Turner wasn’t turning his back on music. He admitted that he wanted to step away from the spotlight to explore other passions and spend time with those he loved. “I’ve been on the road most of my life, put in a shift and I want to try new things. I want to recharge, spend more time with my friends and family and explore other ways of life. I’m excited to pursue other ideas and projects.”

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Frank Turner Not A Fan Of Social Media

Although sharing his personal reasons, Turner insisted that the landscape of the music industry had drastically changed. From the price of touring to the demands of social media, the singer was feeling the mounting stress. “The economics of touring have gotten harder, the music industry has been swallowed by social media in a way that doesn’t really interest me and as I get older my physical and mental health could do with some care.”

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Leaving the stage with his “head high,” Turner thanked those who shared the stage with him. But it was the fans that he would truly miss. “I’m grateful to you; the people who made it possible, by giving me your time and attention. There are many friends I’ve made, many faces I know, but truly, to every single person who ever cared – thank you.”

With the Lost Evenings Festival marking the end of the road for Turner, at least for now, he wasn’t ready to call it a retirement. But after more than 3,000 shows, he seemed ready to see what life looked like away from the stage.

(Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)