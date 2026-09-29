“Dumb Idiot”: Riley Green Hilariously Shades Adam Levine for Missing Out on an Incredible ‘Voice’ Contestant

Adam Levine missed out on a great artist on The Voice, and Riley Green wouldn’t let him forget it. During night four of Blind Auditions, the Maroon 5 frontman was the only coach who didn’t turn around for Saade.

The 24-year-old Iran-born, San Francisco-living singer had an incredible story of perseverance and belief, and a positive attitude to go along with it.

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“I’ve been dreaming about this day for as long as I can remember,” she said before hitting the stage. “I’m so happy to be here, making my impossible dream a reality.”

Saade did just that when she delivered a show-stopping performance of Raye’s “Oscar Winning Tears,” prompting, Green, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah to turn their chairs.

Though he didn’t turn around for the singer, Levine started speaking first by praising the her performance.

“I really, really wanted you,” the contestant told Levine, prompting him to mime stabbing himself in the heart. “Still love you though.”

Green couldn’t help but rub it in, calling Levine a “dumb idiot.” The country star went on to tell Saade, “The most powerful vocal performance I’ve heard since I’ve been here was you just now. Unreal.”

Fearing that Saade may not be familiar with his music, Green decide to add, “By the way, I’m Riley Green, in case you’ve never heard of me before.”

“I know you and I’m honored,” she assured the country star.

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big on The Voice

After Queen Latifah and Clarkson both delivered equally kind words to Saade, the singer remarked, “I don’t even know if I’m awake.”

As Levine assured her that she was, indeed, awake, Green piped up, “Adam was sleeping while you were singing.”

“Remember that time Adam let you down?” Clarkson chimed in.

Ultimately, Saade wound up selecting Clarkson as her coach, explaining, “I was raised with Kelly Clarkson in Iran.”

Clarkson couldn’t have been more thrilled by the turn of events, gushing, “She’s a big addition to Team Kelly.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

