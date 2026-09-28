“Finance Bro” Earns Lightning-Fast 4-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’ With Stunning Zach Bryan Cover

With a new episode of The Voice premiering tonight, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine will once again take their seats in hopes of finding that perfect singer. As each coach only had a few spots left on their teams, the pressure was mounting for aspiring artists like Cade Mower. Traveling from Utah to audition on The Voice, the singer channeled Zach Bryan with a cover of “Something in the Orange.” And to his surprise, it was enough to catch the attention of all four coaches.

The dream of any contestant audition was to get all four coaches to turn their chairs. But for Mower, it was more than a dream when he hit the first verse of “Something in the Orange.” Needing only a few seconds, the coaches jumped at the chance to add him to their team. And for Levine, he started by showcasing his own past on The Voice. “I won last year and I won with an incredible talent who sounds nothing like me, Alexia Jay, who’s one of the best singers I’ve ever heard in my life. Sometimes an unlikely pairing goes far. I think you’re amazing.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

While Clarkson fought back, Queen Latifah silenced the room and insisted the most unlikely pairing would be Mower joining her team. “An unlikely pairing. That would be me and you Cade, me and you baby. Not to call you baby, but you got me so excited. As soon I heard your voice, I was ‘Ooh, uuh, uhh,’ you made me start making ugly faces. You can take this whole thing.”

[RELATED: What’s Happening Here?!”: 14-Year-Old Stuns Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah on ‘The Voice’]

Riley Green Shares A Connection With Cade Mower On ‘The Voice’

For Green, he had an advantage with his country music background. With Mower covering a country song, Green focused on the lyrics over the performance. “Something about picking a song like that tells me you’re a lyric-driven guy. This is The Voice. A lot of people are looking for people that don’t miss a note or stay in the right key, and I know that the lyrics make a song a lot of time.”

Using himself as an example, Green added, “I think I’m a testament quite a bit to having the career that I’ve got without being a blow-you-away vocalist.”

Taking the first step in his music career, Mower found himself with a difficult decision to make. With each coach bringing something different to the table, the four-chair turn quickly became a four-way fight to convince Mower where he belonged. And spending years in finance, Mower was an expert on running the numbers and possibilities.

So, who did Mower pick? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Don’t miss The Voice tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC as the Blind Auditions continue and the coaches fight to fill the final spots on their teams.

(The Voice, 2026)