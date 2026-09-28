Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (September 28, 2026)?

A new week means a new episode of The Voice. Well, maybe. Just last week, The Voice returned for season 30. With Carson Daly at center stage, he welcomed a few new faces, including Riley Green and Queen Latifah. Competing alongside the new coaches were Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. Having navigated the competition in the past, both singers quickly learned that Green and Queen Latifah were there to make a statement. With the competition heating up and a new week, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

With season 30 underway, the producers welcomed fans back to The Voice with a premiere week that included three back-to-back shows. Charging through the first three stages of the Blind Auditions, it appeared that the coaches were preparing to meet another round of aspiring singers. That’s right, there will be a new episode tonight. Marking the fourth round of auditions, the coaches only had a few spots to fill before moving to the next phase.

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Looking at last week, the coaches were introduced to rising stars like Kyle Davis, who decided to travel back to the 1980s with “In Your Eyes.” Released by rock musician Peter Gabriel, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Mainstream Rock chart. It peaked in the Top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100. But for Davis, he only wanted the song to win over one judge. But he received more than that when all four coaches turned.

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[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah Join Forces for Soulful Take on a 60s Rock Classic]

‘The Voice’ Coaches Nearly Finished Building Their Teams

At 61, Davis could do nothing more than stand there and listen as each coach praised his voice. For Green, he insisted he was “worthy of being heard.” Queen Latifah added that Davis deserved nothing short of four chair turns. And after getting all four chairs, he had an incredibly difficult decision to make.

With only one pick, Davis believed his best chance to make it to the finale was to join forces with Clarkson. As for the teams heading into the fourth round of Blind Auditions, they were:

Team Kelly Clarkson – Brianna Cameron, Brooklyn Marie, Hazel Gerson, Johnnie Kapua, Koumba Diallo, Kyle Davis

Team Riley Green – Caroline Alexis, Ferryn & Brinkley, Harmony McKee, Joe Henley, Kenna Elpers

Team Adam Levine – Amanda Mikkel, Destinee Monroe, Lexi Stephens, Owen Uffens

Team Queen Latifah – Alt Bloom, BigCountry, Marcus Ladden Jr., Mia Knight, Morgan Lett

After three nights of Blind Auditions, the coaches weren’t finished fighting over some of the season’s most promising singers. Don’t miss The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with streaming available the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)