Dolly Parton Stars in New Commercial Filmed Just Weeks Before Her Death

With millions of people around the country celebrating National Coffee Day, it seemed that Dolly Parton wanted to give fans an extra boost with her own “Cup of Ambition.” While a normal cup of joe would give most a little spring in their step, Dolly’s “Cup of Ambition” was the right amount of energy to get any person through that dreaded 9-to-5. Although the Queen of Country Music passed away in August, Dolly never stopped working. And apparently, she filmed a special coffee commercial before her death.

While Dolly stepped away from the spotlight months ago, she never lost the drive that made her a country music icon. And in July, she filmed three different commercials for her new line of coffee called Cup of Ambition. Planning on releasing the new brand on National Coffee Day, the Queen of Country Music collaborated with Community Coffee to bring the idea to life.

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When promoting her newest venture, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, she also teased the new coffee brand. “I thought the Cup of Ambition would be a fantastic name for a coffee brand, and I’ve been working towards this for over 40 years.” Dolly added, “This is just one of those dreams that’s taken a little longer than I thought it might, but we’ve got it and it’s working. I can’t wait for you to try it.”

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Dolly Parton’s “Cup Of Ambition” Fuels Imagination Library

Not wanting to rush the project, sadly, Dolly never got the chance to see it hit shelves. But thankfully, she made sure the coffee had just enough ambition before she passed away. And according to Community Coffee’s owner Donna Saurage, “Dolly had a warmth that made you feel like you’d known her forever. We connected over our love of family, serving our communities and bringing people together, and it was a true joy to help make her dream of a Cup of Ambition coffee become a reality.”

Officially launching nationwide, fans could add a little taste of Dolly to their morning routine. And if that wasn’t enough, to support her lifelong passion of helping others, a portion of the sales would go to fund Dolly’s Imagination Library. Fueling children’s passion for reading, the organization focused on keeping her memory and legacy alive.

Although Dolly never got the chance to watch “Cup of Ambition” release, the project carried everything fans loved about her. With a little humor, heart, and caffeine, she not only gave fans fuel for the day but encouraged future generations to read.

(Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)