Surgical Technologist Earns Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice,’ as Queen Latifah Says She “Prayed for” a Voice Like Hers

Chari has a four-chair turn worthy voice. The 31-year-old surgical technologist proved as much when wowed Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine with her Blind Audition on The Voice.

Ahead of her time on stage, Chari told The Voice cameras that she got her love of music from her parents, both of whom have since died. In fact, her song of choice, Oleta Adams’ “Get Here,” was a nod to her late parents. She was introduced to the track by her dad, and it’s one of the last songs her mom heard her sing before she died.

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It’s safe to say Chari made her parents proud. She got all four coaches to turn their chairs around with her performance.

“I’m not going to sit down because it would be disrespectful,” Levine told Chari, before Green chimed in to say, “You filled the room up with your voice. It was flawless.”

Clarkson agreed, stating, “You were literally why this show was created, to find people like you who were passing a scalpel but needed to be up on stage. You’re just very talented.”

Levine decided to pull out the big guns for his pitch, remarking, “Do you know who won last season?”

“There’s a classic thing that the winner of the show has to have. I have not heard that until just now,” he said. “I believe that you can win the show. Come home.”

Queen Latifah Wins The Voice‘s Latest Four-Chair Turn Battle

Queen Latifah got quippy next, insisting that Chari used “surgical precision” to make the song her own.

Green wasn’t content to sit out the competition, telling Chari, “Have you ever won the voice before? Me either. I was just thinking, maybe we could do it together?”

While Levine praised Green for his pitch, it was Queen Latifah whom managed to win Chari over.

“When I was asked to be a coach on this show I prayed about it, and this is one of the things I prayed for,” Queen Latifah told the cameras after her big win. “That I could be helpful to someone who is so amazing and deserves to be seen in front of the world.”

Queen Latifah’s victory was a blow to the other coaches, particularly Levine, who remarked, “I think she’s got the best team right now.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC