Riley Green Uses His First In Button to Nab Uber Talented 15-Year-Old Singer on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green was saving his First In Button for someone special, and it turned out to be a good strategy. On Monday’s episode of The Voice, Green, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah were all blown away by Allie Rae’s Blind Audition.

The 15-year-old sang Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet,” and got major praise from the coaches as a result. Clarkson told the teen that she heard both Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss in her voice, while Queen Latifah noted that the performance “felt so natural.”

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As for Green, her complimented Rae on how “real” her performance felt, and noted that her ability to make the song her own will serve her well in the competition.

“That’s what it takes to really stand out and I have no doubt you can do it,” Green said.

After Rae revealed that she takes inspirations from the likes of Chris Stapleton and Aretha Franklin, Clarkson jumped back in to state her case. The coach pointed out their similar musical tastes, as well as her past success with young artists on The Voice.

All the fighting turned out to be moot, though.

Riley Green Presses His First In Button

“I was just thinking about when I turned it was before y’all,” Green told his fellow coaches, before once again pushing his button to automatically get Rae on his team.

“Allie Rae is extremely talented. She took a song and made it bluesy and country and Americana,” Green told the cameras after his success. “She’s got a style that’s unique and that’s one of my favorite things is when someone’s voice is doing something different.”

Clarkson, meanwhile, was devastated by the turn of events.

“I have been a part of everyone’s First In,” Clarkson bemoaned. “That has destroyed me three different times on this show.”

Backstage, Green told the newest member of Team Riley, “Everybody has used their First In, and I’ve been saving mine for someone who can win the show.”

“I feel real special,” the teen marveled. “I did not think he was going to steal me away from everybody. I’m very happy that Riley’s my coach.”

When Green returned to his chair he couldn’t help but gloat.

“I was really worried about feeling bad when I did that,” Green told Clarkson.

“Turns out no,” Clarkson quipped in return. “Turns out he is fine being a jackass.”

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Green agreed. “I just thought about all the mean, hurtful things you and Adam have said about me.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by John Jay/NBC