Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (September 29, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

Powering through the Blind Auditions, The Voice welcomed a new group of contestants to the stage last night. Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson all hoped to add a few more names to their teams. But for Green, the night came with a little surprise when he used his “First In” button. Allowing a coach to take a contestant even if other coaches turned their chairs, Queen Latifah, Levine, and Clarkson had already used theirs. And for one lucky singer, they not only caught the attention of Green, but he finally hit the button. But what about tonight? Is there a new episode?

Over the last two weeks, the producers celebrated a new season of The Voice with three back-to-back episodes. Filling the entire first week of the season premiere, the show returned last night with another round of auditions. And with the teams nearly complete, fans wanted to know if there would be a new episode airing tonight. Sadly, they will have to wait another week before watching the coaches battle it out for their contestants.

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Looking at last night’s episode, Green was the last coach to still have his “First In” button. When asked why he hadn’t used it, the country singer promised, “It’s called strategy. For one, I like to listen to the singers, so I don’t always just jump in. Waiting for the right moment, too.” Not rushing the process, the night brought that voice Green knew he couldn’t compete against. And it was at that moment he knew his strategy had worked.

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At just 15, Allie Rae considered it a dream to be standing on the stage in front of the coaches. With their backs turned, she took a second to compose herself before jumping into “Black Velvet.” And to her surprise, Green, Clarkson, and Queen Latifah turned their chairs. After hitting the final note, she had a tough decision to make. At least, she thought.

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Praising her range and talent, Clarkson compared Rae to a young Alison Krauss and even Dolly Parton. That statement alone was more than enough to give Clarkson an advantage. But Green didn’t need to pitch himself. Not wanting to compete against Clarkson or Queen Latifah, the country star used his “First In” button. Adding Rae to his team, Green and the rest of the coaches only had a few more slots before moving to the next phase.

With the Blind Auditions nearly finished, don’t miss The Voice when it returns Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with streaming available the next day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images)