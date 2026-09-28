Riley Green Serenades a Grandma From the Stage After Catching Her “Giving Me the Eye All Night”

While Riley Green expanded his career when joining The Voice, he has remained one of the biggest heartthrobs in country music. Honestly, in all music. From the moment “You Look Like You Love Me” hit the airwaves, fans rushed to see who was lucky enough to be by his side. But shockingly, Green remained a single man. At least, in public. With the hitmaker keeping his personal life somewhat quiet, he couldn’t help himself when he noticed a “young lady” giving him the eye at his recent concert. Even Green couldn’t deny her a special performance.

Taking the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, there were more than enough ladies who wanted to catch Green’s eye. But they couldn’t compete with one lady as Green called her out. “This young lady right here, she’s been giving me the eye all night. So here’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna sing this one to you, okay? Here we go.”

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Jumping off the stage, Green embraced the lady, who wasn’t so young. But that didn’t stop the grandma from wrapping her arms around the singer as he performed “You Look Like You Love Me.” Although the song was a duet between Ella Langley and Green, the fan was sure to give the “Choosin’ Texas” singer some competition.

[RELATED: Riley Green Duets ‘My Way’ With “The Voice” Contestant After Teenager Nails His First-Ever Performance]

What’s It Going To Take For Riley Green To Find Love

For some fans, they wished it was them getting a special performance from Green. But for most, they loved the idea of the country star making her night. “Way to go. Riley Green making that young lady’s night.” Another person added, “Riley is definitely easy on the eyes, but it’s that charm that makes him the best.”

Aside from the young fan, Green has consistently denied having any romantic partners in his life. He once admitted that his career made it nearly impossible to find love. “It’s really not that easy to meet a girl when you’re doing what we’re doing.” Not having a great deal of time for his personal life, he added that there needed to be a “change” before he could entertain the idea of love.

What does that change look like? According to Green, turning away from country music. “I feel like if I could be in one place for a while, like, live somewhere. Right now, I could go take a month off, but I just can’t with everything going on and the opportunities I’ve got. I can’t make myself do it.”

Green may not be ready to settle down, but he proved he still had plenty of love to give his fans. And for one grandma in California, that meant getting serenaded by one of country music’s biggest heartthrobs.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)