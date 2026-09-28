Riley Green Is Taking the Show on the Road With a Major 2027 Tour

2026 isn’t over just yet. And for fans of Riley Green, they had more than a few chances to see him before the year ended. But Green was already preparing for 2027. With the release of his latest album, That’s Just Me, the hitmaker watched songs like “My Way” and “Think as You Drunk” climb the charts. Thrilled with what he produced alongside Dann Huff, Green recently announced his 2027 That’s Just Me tour.

[Get Tickets to See Riley Green Live Here]

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Green wasn’t wasting a single second in the spotlight. Since releasing his debut album, Different ‘Round Here, in 2019, he has spent nearly every year on the road. And when not on tour, he opened for stars like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and even Luke Combs.

Sharing details about his upcoming tour on Instagram, Green posted a picture that included 29 shows that ranged from Dallas to Syracuse. But with the singer’s stardom growing, he wasn’t just staying in the US. Green also added dates throughout Canada. Ready to get back on the tour bus, he invited special guests Randy Houser, Jake Worthington, Hannah McFarland, and Muscadine Bloodline along for the ride.

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When And Where To Buy Tickets To Riley Green’s 2027 Tour

For those looking to grab a ticket to one of Green’s concerts, a presale event for The Back 40 Duck Club would kick off on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans who might not be part of the Duck Club will have to wait until Friday, October 2, for the general sale. Like the presale event, the general sale would start at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Although Green packed the rest of 2026 and 2027 with concerts, he wasn’t about to forget about his discography. While it seemed difficult to tour and write, he promised, “Every year that things are going well and it grows and things get bigger, I always tend to make sure I find a way to write from that same place that got me here. Which is just small-town Alabama where I grew up.”

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No matter where stardom took Green, he never forgot the way back home. “I always try to go home and write, at least four or five songs that are going to be on every record from that mindset of just how I grew up and my family values, like I said, things I wrote about from the beginning.”

Green might have been preparing to travel across the U.S. and Canada, but a piece of home was coming with him. As the “That’s Just Me Tour” proved, bigger stages weren’t about to change his love for that small-town atmosphere.

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)



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