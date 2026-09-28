Who Is Cade Mower? Meet ‘The Voice’ Standout Who Had All 4 Coaches Fighting for Him

When competing on The Voice, fans only see aspiring artists fighting to gain their footing in the music industry. But for most, the road to the Blind Audition came with years of performing, rejection, and the constant “what if.” Cade Mower was no exception as he fashioned a career in music before earning a four-chair turn with his cover of “Something in the Orange.” But long before Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine, Mower was already making a name for himself. So, who is Cade Mower?

With The Voice sharing his audition on YouTube, it only took a few days before it surpassed more than 3.2 million views. And the praise in the comments proved that his journey in the competition was just getting started. Over the next few weeks, fans would get a glimpse into Mower’s life as a husband, father, and musician. But before picking a team, here are some quick facts about the rising star.

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Cade Mower Believed He Was A Mix Between Rock And Country

For starters, like any country singer, Mower made the tough decision to uproot his life in Bluffdale, Utah, to chase stardom. And with his heart in country music, there was no better place to be than in Nashville. The home and heart of the genre, the singer considered himself a unique mix between Eric Clapton, Merle Haggard, and Led Zeppelin. Releasing songs like “Soothsayer,” “Soul Work,” “Lucky Like Me,” and “Moroni,” Mower entertained more than 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Although Mower picked Zach Bryan’s hit song to perform during his audition, he was somewhat of an expert on covers. Among his top songs on Spotify was Whiskey Myers’ “Broken Window Serenade.” Originally released in 2011, the song was released on the band’s second studio album, Firewater. With the song helping Whiskey Myers climb the charts, it also brought Mower over 300,000 streams.

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[RELATED: ‘Voice’ Contestant Who Lives in Her Car Gets a Four-Chair Turn and Standing Ovation After Stunning “Moon River” Performance]

From Picking Up A Guitar To Grinding In Nashville

But before the move, The Voice, and “Broken Window Serenade,” Mower first got his taste of country music at the age of 12. Picking up a guitar, that was all it took to set the stage for his future success.

While Mower had performed in cities like Austin, he insisted that there was no place like Nashville. And he promised there was only one way to make it in the business. “If you want to make it in this town, you’ve gotta earn the respect of the people that have been grinding it out here for years. The only way to do that, as far as I can tell, is grind it out yourself. Get in the trenches and put in the work.”

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Cade Mower Wasn’t Alone In His Journey To Country Music Stardom

Outside country music and The Voice, Mower was simply a family man. Married with two young children, his journey was never a solo one. Leaving Utah behind, every risk Mower took also included the family standing beside him. And judging by their reaction during his audition, he had more than enough support.

Will that risk pay off? Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with streaming available the next day on Peacock.

(Image via YouTube/NBC).

