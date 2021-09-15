Thomas Rhett Earns 18th No. 1 with “Country Again”

Thomas Rhett has earned his 18th No. 1 single on the U.S. country charts with “Country Again.”

The track, off Rhett’s fifth album Country Again: Side A (The Valory Music Co.), also marks the artist’s 12th consecutive No. 1 hit, the longest-running current streak for an artist within the format. Rhett has already earned 18 multi-platinum and Gold singles and 10 billion streams since his 2013 debut It Goes Like This, which earned him his first No. 1 singles with “Get Me Some of That” and “Make Me Wanna.”

“No. 1 singles are always something I cherish, but this one especially,” said Rhett in a recent Billboard interview. “This song was such a eicentral part of how I processed the last couple of years of my life. So, to have it resonate with people the way it has and to have it sung back to me every night on the road, now that we’re able to tour again, it’s just been kind of the perfect punctuation point to this chapter for me.”

Throughout the past eight years, Rhett, who is currently on the cover of American Songwriter magazine, has received two CMA Awards, four Grammy nominations, and eight ACM Awards, including the 2020 Entertainer of the Year, in addition to two CMA Triple Play awards for writing three No. 1 songs within a year.

Country Again: Side A is a diary of reflections and rediscoveries of music and life connections with “Country Again” one of the more autobiographical tracks for the artist.

“This song is so special to me because every line really is autobiographical,” says Rhett, who is set to release the “B Side” to Country Again in late 2021.

“But it’s also a song about centering yourself and reconnecting with the things that are truly important to you; which is different for all of us,” adds Rhett. “Being able to share this song with fans each night on the road finally and seeing how it’s resonating with them is something I will never take for granted.”