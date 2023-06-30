AI Made the Perfect Wedding Soundtrack for the Rock & Roll Couple – Check It Out

Summer is peak wedding season, and come June, social media feeds fill with flashes of white organza, toothy grins from tipsy reception guests, and all of those perfectly choreographed post-nuptial moments. But often times what isn’t captured from those acquaintances’ special days is what they sounded like.

Videos by American Songwriter

A dash of Pachelbel’s “Canon in D,” a little of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and maybe a pinch of Ed Sheeran somewhere, most wedding soundtracks take a formulaic approach. If you’re a couple with a penchant for the wild side, however, you want your “I Do” day to be less tears, toasts, and Kenny G and more sex, drugs, and rock and roll (well, your parents are there so maybe not).

We asked ChatGPT to come up with the perfect wedding soundtrack for the rockstar couple. The artificial intelligence chatbot didn’t disappoint, putting a spin on tradition and crafting a day as memorable as headlining Madison Square Garden. Check out the results.

The Processional

A rocking wedding playlist must capture the energy and the spirit of the genre while also creating an atmosphere of romance, but most importantly, it has to start out with a bang. Starting with the processional, ChatGPT recommended the betrothed walk down the aisle to Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.”

The timeless rock ballad is a dramatic one, beginning with a tender opener and building from there before erupting into an emotional crescendo. It is a near-nine-minute song though, so a big wedding party is a must for this one.

The Ceremony

AI suggested Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” play softly during the ceremony to echo the intimacy of the moment. Plus who doesn’t want to say their vows as James Hetfield wails?

The Recessional

Once the “I dos” are exchanged, it’s time for the kiss and what better song to smooch to than “We Will Rock You?” For the recessional, or the conclusion of the ceremony where everyone cheers, watches the newlyweds exit, and quickly makes a beeline for the bar, the chatbot suggested all that be done to the thundering Queen anthem.

The Cocktail Hour and Dinner

ChatGPT had a whole list for what to play during the cocktail hour-dinner portion of the evening, beginning with “Hotel California” by the Eagles and coming to a close with Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Everything from Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” to “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King would play in between amid glass clinks and tearful conversations about how expensive this day must be.

The First Dance

Next is the first dance. All eyes are on the happy couple and their eyes are on each other. Per AI’s request, that beautifully intimate moment should be scored by the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses,” a classic of all classic rock songs that eloquently serves up unconditional love with a side of Mick Jagger.

The Party

Now, it’s time for the main event. After all the formalities have been formalitied and all the niceties niced, it’s time to party, and by golly did ChatGPT deliver on the tunes. On the playlist, there are the irresistible sing-a-longs like “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Salacious rock bops like “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC and Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” are peppered in. While not a rock track, it’s only natural that OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” plays (like was it even a wedding if it didn’t?). Finally, the playlist and the night are capped off with “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick and with everyone happy, hammered, and thinking you’re the coolest couple around.

(Credit GettyImages.com)