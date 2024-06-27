Alan Jackson Set To Received Prestigious Kris Kristofferson Honor at 2024 Nashville Songwriter Awards

Sharing a love for country and bluegrass, Alan Jackson turned that love into a prosperous career as he sold a staggering 75 million albums worldwide. Starting his career during the 1980s, Jackson gained fame thanks to hit songs like “Livin’ on Love”, “The Old Rugged Cross”, and “Little Bitty.” Holding numerous awards, Jackson entered the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 2017 by none other than country music legend Loretta Lynn. Continuing to perform, Jackson is set to cross another milestone at the 2024 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

On September 24, 2024, country music will take over the Ryman Auditorium for the 7th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards. Presented by City National Bank, the night will honor not just Jackson but also Buddy Cannon. But for Jackson, he will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans shared their love for Jackson, writing, “We Love Alan Jackson! He is one of the Greatest Country Singers of all time! God Bless you Alan Jackson….” Another person added, “Congratulations Alan Jackson your biggest and greatest huge fan’s love the Jackson family and hope God will keep blessing y’all with strong strength and comfort and healing and keep y’all safe in everything y’all do hallelujah amen.”

[RELATED: Remember When: Alan Jackson Performs “He Stopped Loving Her Today” at George Jones’ Funeral]

The One Problem When Celebrating Alan Jackson

Even the NSAI Chief Operation Officer, Jennifer Turnbow, took a moment to praise Jackson for his long career in country music. “When the NSAI Board of Directors chose Alan Jackson as this year’s recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, I knew they had made a fantastic choice. I was eager to craft a segment of our annual awards show around his work as a songwriter. But, it wasn’t until I really studied his body of work and recalled decades of his songs that I realized just how deserving he was of this recognition.”

While thrilled about his achievements, Turnbow revealed one obstacle when it came to Jackson’s celebration. “Alan’s songs, many of which he wrote by himself, have marked significant moments in time and are etched into the memories of multiple generations. Choosing only a handful of his many hits to highlight in a celebration of his career will be incredibly challenging…that I’m looking forward to!”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)