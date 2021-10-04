Album News: Adele; Coldplay and Selena Gomez; Taylor Swift

These days, the internet is full of rumors. But a few that seem to have real legs involve upcoming releases from some pretty, pretty, pretty big names: Adele; Coldplay and Selena Gomez; and Taylor Swift.

If you’re one to believe a random billboard or five, Adele has a new album and it’s to be called, 30. The big number, as CNN points out, comes a handful of years after the singer dropped her latest LP, 25, in 2015.

As of Monday (October 4), it’s unknown when Adele may release the new LP. Some thought it would be last Friday, given all the “30” posts around the globe, including Madrid, London and the Philippines last week.

Adele hinted at the numerology in a recent Instagram post, saying, “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade, I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂

Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.

Chin up eh.”

And many on the internet are connecting the dots, saying: “adele hasn’t even released the album yet and has outdone everyone #Adele30.”

adele hasn't even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/VyKJra2RZB — 𝔏𝔞𝔯𝔰 (@outsideriah) October 1, 2021

More recent album news points to an upcoming collaboration between Coldplay and everyone’s favorite pop star turned chef, Selena Gomez. The U.K. band recently announced a collaboration with BTS, now they’re turning to the popular star, reports Simon Boyle of The Sun.

Folks on Twitter added their two cents, of course, too: “Coldplay’s track Leet Somebody Go from their upcoming album Music of the Spheres is to feature Selena Gomez, @SimonBoyle87 reports.”

Coldplay’s track Let Somebody Go from their upcoming album Music of the Spheres is to feature Selena Gomez, @SimonBoyle87 reports.



✍️ https://t.co/lRZMPOobBW pic.twitter.com/ZuIK0k0Vji — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 3, 2021

Finally, Taylor Swift announced recently that her new version of her album, Red, will be out this winter on November 12, a week earlier than previously anticipated, she says.

Swift originally released Red in 2012 but is re-recording and re-releasing material so she can own the rights. The new track, USA Today, reports will boast 30 tracks.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album,” she wrote.