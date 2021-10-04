Kacey Musgraves Performed Two Songs on ‘SNL,’ One in The Buff

With actor Owen Wilson hosting the premiere of the new Saturday Night Live season over the weekend (Oct. 2), the musical guest for the famed variety show was none other than Kacey Musgraves, who offered an homage to an iconic scene with Jenny from the movie Forest Gump, while performing her first song.

Musgraves’ first song, “Justified,” began with just her, a guitar, and a pair of boots. The star singer tweeted an image of Jenny from the movie to make sure we got the reference.

The country songwriter, who released her newest record, Star-Crossed, in September, opened her first song, with a bang.

For her second song performance, Musgraves performed “Camera Roll.” Both songs were from the artist’s latest release. Watch below.

Brandi Carlile, who Friday (October 1) released her latest LP, In These Silent Days, is slated for next week on SNL. Check back here with American Songwriter for updates and watch Musgraves’ latest single below.