5 Albums You Didn’t Know Shooter Jennings Produced

It seems natural that the son of outlaw country royalty Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, would be gifted with musical talents. Rather than simply following in his parents’ footsteps, 44-year-old Shooter Jennings has opted to pave a creative path all his own.

After moving away from his hometown of Nashville to Los Angeles in the early 2000s, Jennings established himself in the rock and roll scene, forming the band Stargunn and later performing as a solo artist.

Over the past two decades, Jennings has released 10 studio albums and recorded collaborations with a range of all-star acts, from Wanda Jackson to Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson. Outside of his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, Jennings has also proved his chops as a record producer.

His award-winning work on Brandi Carlile‘s By the Way, I Forgive You and Tanya Tucker‘s celebrated comeback album, While I’m Livin’, marked the beginning of an impressive streak of production work that shows no signs of slowing down.

From American Aquarium to Kelsey Waldon, here are five incredible albums produced by Shooter Jennings that you need to hear.

1. Lamentations, American Aquarium

Released in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Aquarium’s powerful and timely record, Lamentations, unravels the range of complicated emotions we navigate in modern American society. The project features sparse and intricate production, curated by Jennings, that allows frontman BJ Barham’s vocals to sit firmly in the spotlight.

2. No Regular Dog, Kelsey Waldon

Kentucky songwriter Kelsey Waldon earned the stamp of approval from the late John Prine, who signed her to his record label in 2019. The talents that captivated Prine shone through every track on her Shooter Jennings-produced LP, No Regular Dog, released in 2022. Waldon’s irresistible twang is backed by a traditional country sound mixed with elements of groovy 1970s rock that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

3. On the Widow’s Walk, The White Buffalo

Another engaging album released amid global lockdowns, this 2020 record from The White Buffalo is another haunting look at life’s endless uncertainties. This project from innovative singer/songwriter Jake Smith features richly layered instrumentation that shrinks and builds throughout, echoing the lyric’s shifting perspectives.

4. Neon Cross, Jaime Wyatt

One of the best debut albums released in recent years, Jaime Wyatt’s Neon Cross is another example of superb storytelling with a stylized vintage sound. Jennings’ thoughtful production choices allow Wyatt’s bold vocals to set the scene while giving nods to influences from decades past. Jennings’ mother and country trailblazer Jessi Colter also appears on “Just a Woman,” which harkens back to the feminine story-songs of Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

5. Floating on a Dream, Avi Kaplan

The 2022 debut LP from Avi Kaplan, a former member of the popular vocal group Pentatonix, proves he’s much more than a simple a cappella singer. This dreamy and meditative album keeps the instrumentation reigned in, softly supporting Kaplan’s opulent and welcoming vocals throughout.

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson