Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

The Voice is not airing tonight, April 16. However, the show will return next week with a new episode for all you fans out there. The show returns on Monday, April 22 with pre-recorded Playoffs performances. It’s possible that the break this week will be used to record next week’s episodes.

According to TV Guide, next week’s episode will premiere the Playoffs. The next round of competition with feature two teams and a total of 10 performances. Here is where things get intense as the show creeps closer to crowning the next winner. The Playoffs are a big deal for the coaches and the contestants, especially the live episode at the end.

There are some singers who have moved to the Playoffs already when their coaches used their Playoff Pass. L. Rodgers, Bryan Olesen, Nadège, and Madison Curbelo received Playoff Passes from their coaches, keeping them on their original teams and advancing them to the Playoffs.

The Voice will air the first round of Playoffs on Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Sunday, April 21, will feature the previous Knockouts episode so fans can catch up on the show.

The Voice Season 24 Trophy Changes Hands as Huntley, Jacquie Roar, and Nini Iris Stake Their Claims

Huntley may have officially won The Voice season 24, but Jacquie Roar and Nini Iris aren’t letting him walk away with it without a good natured fight. Jacquie recently posted a video on Instagram of herself with the winner’s trophy, claiming they put the wrong name on it.

“Oh my gosh, you guys, I finally got my trophy from The Voice,” she joked. “They put the wrong name on it,” she continued, zooming in on Huntley’s name, “but I’m just really proud of me… I’m the champion.”

She launched into a performance of “We Are the Champions,” while Nini came into the frame, claiming that the trophy was hers. “What are you talking about? This is mine,” she said. The two scuffle over the trophy before the real winner of season 24 shows up to claim his rightful accolades. The video is goofy, but it’s nice to see that The Voice contestants formed such strong bonds while on the show.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC