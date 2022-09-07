Alice in Chains’ William DuVall Receives Birthday Cake Onstage from Thunderpussy

Popular rock band Thunderpussy is on the road opening for Bush and Alice in Chains.

And, well, the opening act really ingratiated themselves with the headliners on Monday night (September 5) when they came out during Alice in Chains’ set with a special birthday cake for Alice in Chains’ lead singer, William DuVall, singing the frontman, “Happy Birthday.”

Thunderpussy lead singer Molly Sides held the vanilla-frosted cake, smiling bright (as you can see from the photos below). Sides was followed by her musical compatriots holding balloons, blowing noise-makers, and celebrating the occasion.

DuVall shared the sight on social media, writing on Instagram, “Last night at the Shoreline Amphitheater literally was a party – an onstage birthday party for me one day early. I want to thank my AIC brothers and our awesome crew (especially Lindsey Long) for outfitting the backstage so festively and then bringing the party ONSTAGE. I want to thank the girls in @thunderpussiez (great band) for presenting me my cake.

“I want to thank the always-fantastic Bay Area audience for singing me “Happy Birthday.” And I want to thank my wife, @theresamduvall, for being here, for capturing the video (swipe to see), and for all she does to make every day special. I only wish my baby boy (now 13!) could be here but he’s in school and I will see him soon. I love you all and I’m tremendously grateful. 📷: @inautonomy 📹: @theresamduvall #aliceinchains #tour2022”

And he added on Twitter, “Thank you to my @AliceInChainsbrothers and our crew, the ladies from @thunderpussy, our amazing Bay Area audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater, & my wife, @tressvv, for making my birthday very special! [Photo by] Scott Dachroeden #aliceinchains #tour2022“

Added Thunderpussy on Instagram, “Happy Birthday @williamduvallofficial. Thunderpussy loves you! Such a special moment celebrating with you last night”

The rollicking rock band shared a video of the moment, too, which you can see in their post below.

And for a full list of shows with Alice in Chains, Bush and Thunderpussy, see below.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for SiriusXM)