After Staying Late at a Restaurant, Rihanna Helps Staff Clean Up

If you were a literal billionaire, would you help the wait staff clean up?

If you answered yes, you have something in common with the Grammy Award-winning songwriter, performer, and businesswoman Rihanna.

According to Page Six, Rihanna asked a restaurant to stay open late, way past closing, so that she and some friends could enjoy a long, late dinner. In so doing, Riri was gracious enough to help the staff on hand clean up at the end of the evening.

According to the outlet, Rihanna and six girlfriends ate caviar and sashimi at a New York City Michelin-starred eatery, Caviar Russe, until 2 a.m. on Thursday (September 1). And according to Page Six, she helped “the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

For those of us who have worked in bars and restaurants, this is a sweet gesture. And, we can only assume, that Rihanna likely tipped well on top of that.

Rihanna, of course, is also a new mother and probably needed the time out of the house. She welcomed a new child—her first—in May with A$AP Rocky. In July, just two months later, the 34-year-old was named America’s youngest self-made female billionaire.

Not bad.

Earlier this year, Riri donated $15 million to 18 organizations fighting climate change in the United States and her native Caribbean.

Now, if only the famed artist would release her next album.

It’s been five years since Rihanna dropped her last album, Anti. The Barbadian vocalist has certainly kept busy since her eighth album release, but she’s kept mostly quiet about her musical agenda.

In a run-in with the paparazzi months ago, Rihanna responded to the question of whether or not she will be releasing new music in the future. The “Umbrella” singer promptly responded, “soon, soon, soon.”

We’re waiting.

Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images