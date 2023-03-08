Thunderpussy Debuts New Song “Firebreather” for International Women’s Day

Wednesday, March 8 is International Women’s Day and to celebrate that fact, the all-female four-piece rock band Thunderpussy has shared its latest rollicking tune, “Firebreather.”

In conjunction with the new single, the band has partnered with Future Primitive Brewing in their hometown of Seattle for a new “juicy Thunderpussy IPA.”

“‘Firebreather’ is a tongue-in-cheek yet assertive call to arms,” says Thunderpussy frontwoman Molly Sides. “It’s playful yet political. Boisterous. Colorful. Fiery! Above all, it is a celebration of the magic, mysticism, and mystery of the femme spirit and power.

“In conjunction with the single release, we’ve also revamped our deliciously juicy Thunderpussy IPA for the occasion,” Sides adds abour the brewery partnership. “Our partners at Future Primitive Brewery in Seattle, WA have been working tirelessly to give you even more of a good thing, including a bitchin’ limited edition can, compliments of local artist, Corrine McNielly.”

Thunderpussy, which formed in 2014, has since taken the world by storm. A favorite of Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready, the band has performed countless festival gigs and shows around the world. They are currently on tour opening for Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell, after recently touring with Alice in Chains and Bush.

The group also enjoyed a recent victory in the Supreme Court, which ruled they were allowed to register their band name as a trademark despite an initial objection by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images