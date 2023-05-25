Alicia Keys Guest Stars in New Lil Durk Music Video

On Thursday (May 25), one day before the arrival of Lil Durk’s brand new studio album Almost Healed, the Chicago rapper dropped his new song “Pelle Coat,” which is the second song on the LP’s track list. Additionally, he uploaded the music video for “Pelle Coat” to YouTube, also including the audio and visuals for “Therapy Session,” Almost Healed‘s intro.

“Therapy Session” is essentially a two-minute long skit that sees Alicia Keys speak to Durk as if she were his therapist or shrink. Throughout her monologue, which is depicted in the new music video, Keys touches on the recent tragedies in Durk’s life, such as the death of his emcee friend King Von in 2020 and the death of his brother in 2021.

Can you tell me where was your mind when you heard the news of your friend Von passing away on November 6th, 2020?

And then the loss of your brother on June 6th, 2021?

Wow, that must’ve been incredibly devastating

I can only imagine how painful that must’ve been

The end of “Therapy Session” leads into “Pelle Coat,” which Durk uses to answer questions like these and many more, revealing his inner thoughts over the last couple of years. Riding the elegant piano beat crafted by his frequent collaborator DJ Chopsquad, Durk addresses rumors that he played a part in Von’s death.

Like how I’ma sacrifice Von? I’m the only n***a reached for his hand

Like why lie like I ain’t give up money for the funeral? I’m like, “Damn”

I ain’t see his kids yet, same time they probably believe what they hearin’

I ain’t makin’ statements for the whole case, like how I’ma tell on my mans?

The release of “Pelle Coat” comes just 13 days after Durk dropped the album’s promotional single “All My Life” with J. Cole, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. On May 23, the 30-year-old unveiled the track list for Almost Healed, which includes features from Morgan Wallen, Kodak Black, and Juice WRLD on top of the Cole and Keys appearances.

Now, as we are just hours away from the arrival of Durk’s newest full-length project, we have already been gifted its chilling first two tracks as well as a sensational contribution by Cole. Before the entire tape drops tonight, check out the “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” music video with Keys below.

Photo credit: Ramon Rivas (from RCA Records)