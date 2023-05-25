Garth Brooks Says He Gets “Nervous” Before Every Las Vegas Show

Garth Brooks has officially kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Although Brooks is a country titan and seasoned performer, he says Sin City gives him pre-show jitters.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer caught up with Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura to dish on his nerves going into his state-of-the-art show. When Brooks envisioned his residency, he wanted to bring the human connection to new heights – an aspect that is not incorporated in a stadium show.

“A stadium shows you just want pandemonium,” explained the hitmaker. “Here, it’s sucked back around. You want people to feel there with you. You want people to be thinking abo