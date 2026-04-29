Record-Breaking: Luke Combs Just Accomplished Something No Other Country Artist Ever Has

After releasing his album, Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs decided to take somewhat of a break from the studio to focus on his life as a father. While never straying too far from the spotlight, nearly two years later, he dropped The Way I Am. Landing on streaming platforms in March, the album quickly soared to No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. And now, adding another milestone, Combs made radio history thanks to “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” and “Days Like These.”

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Thanks to both songs, Combs became the first artist in history to top two different solo tracks at No. 1 at the same time on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts. “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” is now in its third week at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while “Days Like These” sits at No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart.

If that wasn’t enough, Combs also extended his streak of consecutive hit songs. Adding the two to the list, he now has 21 consecutive hits. Combined with the success of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, the hitmaker is having nothing short of a historic year. But no matter the fame, accolades, and milestones, Combs promised he is still in charge of changing “dipes.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Gifts $150K to Indiana Children’s Hospital Amid His Packs with Purpose Initiative]

Luke Combs Reveals His Life Without Country Music

Some might believe that Combs has a team of people waiting on him hand and foot. But the singer insisted that wasn’t the case. Although he performed his biggest show to date at the Ohio State Stadium with over 97,000 people in attendance, he said, “You catch me Monday through Friday, I’m at the house, Mr. Mom, changing dipes, giving baths, cooking dinners.”

The weekends might bring him in front of thousands of screaming fans, but during the week, his life looks drastically different. But no matter what – it beats the alternative. As Combs suggested, if he weren’t a singer, “I’d probably be just working some low-level job or would have been forced to learn a trade. Because I definitely was not going to graduate from school, whether music came along or not.”

With Combs adding a few more milestones to his ever-expanding career, 2026 has once again proven his place at the top of country music.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)