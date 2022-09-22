Alvvays Releases Two New Tracks Ahead of New Album ‘Blue Rev’

Canadian indie pop band Alvvays released two new singles ahead of the group’s new album, Blue Rev, which is set to drop on October 7.

The new songs, “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” are out today (September 22).

According to a press statement, “It’s been 5 years since Alvvays released their last album Antisocialites, and Blue Rev doesn’t simply reassert what’s always been great about the band but instead reimagines it. The 14 songs make it not only the longest Alvvays album but also the most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative. Alvvays will be touring North America this fall giving fans a much-needed cathartic release. The band has just announced an additional show at Pomona’s The Glass House with Slow Pulp on Oct. 28.”

The group’s Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley also put their director hats on, teaming up with director and media artist Colby Richardson to make the video for “Very Online Guy.” The video was filmed with an old Handicap and the results showcase an analog fantasy land.

“Two new lambs for the cultural volcano!” said the band of the new tracks. “One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’”

“We painted and shot the Belinda Says video in our living room,” they continued. “We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’. with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Earlier this year, Alvvays released another new single, “Easy On You,” which earned the prestigious honor of being included in an American Songwriter “3 Songs to Listen to Today” post, which you can check out HERE.

Check out the new videos and tour dates below and stand by for more from the group as they prepare for the release of their next record, Blue Rev, out later this fall in October.

Blue Rev Tracklisting

Pharmacist Easy On Your Own? After The Earthquake Tom Verlaine Pressed Many Mirrors Very Online Guy Velveteen Tile By Tile Pomeranian Spinster Belinda Says Bored in Bristol Lottery Noises Fourth Figure

2022 World Tour Dates:

10/2 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s [SOLD OUT]

10/3 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla [SOLD OUT]

10/5 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2 [SOLD OUT]

10/6 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/7 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/28 – Pomona, CA – Glass House $ [Just Added)

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs $

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp

