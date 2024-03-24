Camila Galavis, Daughter of ‘Bachelor’ Star, Looks to Punch a Ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

In 2016, American Idol judge Katy Perry fought with fiancé Orlando Bloom over an In-N-Out burger. The rest is history. The couple have dated off and on since 2016. Bloom proposed in 2019, and the coupke welcomed their first child together the next year.

Videos by American Songwriter

That didn’t stop the famous father of a season 22 Idol contestant from shooting his shot with the “Dark Horse” singer.

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, March 24, 2024? How to Watch]

‘The Bachelor’ Star’s Daughter Tries Out for ‘American Idol’

Members of Bachelor Nation may remember Camila Galavis. The Florida resident was just 4 years old when her dad, Juan Pablo Galavis, appeared on The Bachelorette in 2013. Galavis starred in The Bachelor a year later.

Now 15 and an aspiring singer, Camila auditioned for season 22 of American Idol. A teaser clip for Sunday’s (March 24) episode shows the teenager revealing her father’s identity in front of the judges.

“He’s dreamy,” judge Luke Bryan jokes.

With that, the 42-year-old Venezuelan-American enters the room. “You’re single?” Perry asks playfully.

To which Galavis replies, “You too? No. I know you’re not.”

More on ‘The Bachelor’s’ Daughter

Camila is Galavis’ daughter with his former girlfriend, Venezuelan actress Carla Rodríguez.

Fans will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to see if Camila scores a coveted golden ticket. However, music is definitely in her DNA. After her dad’s professional soccer career ended, the New York native pivoted to the music business.

Galavis helped Venezuelan singer-songwriter Daniel Morales relaunch his musical career. Morales, now known as Danny Ocean, released his song “Me Rehuso” in 2016. The Latin dancehall track was an international success and netted Ocean a multi-million dollar deal with Warner Music Latin and Atlantic Records.

Featured image by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage