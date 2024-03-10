Why Isn’t ‘American Idol’ on Tonight? When’s the Next New Episode?

Kicking off on February 18, season 22 of American Idol has already witnessed some talented artists looking to become the next winner. Welcoming back judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and for the last season, Katy Perry, the stars met some inspiring singers who had more than a song to sing as some detailed their journey to make it to the stage. While the new season only started a few weeks ago, it appears that there will be no new episode of American Idol tonight thanks to ABC.

For years, American Idol found its home on FOX until the network canceled the show in 2016. Although many thought that was the end of the series, ABC decided to revive American Idol in 2018 with Richie, Bryan, and Perry judging. ABC even brought back Ryan Seacrest. But while fans are enjoying the new seasons, ABC found itself in an interesting position due to the 96th Academy Awards. With the Oscars being held tonight, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the network decided to give the show the week off as they celebrate films like Barbie and Oppenheimer. Given the success that followed both films, Billie Eilish will perform her hit song from Barbie, “What Was I Made For?”

When Does ‘American Idol’ Return

Currently still in the audition phase of the show, fans are anxiously awaiting the return of American Idol as Hollywood Week is quickly approaching. Already promoting mentors like Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll, season 22 is sure to be full of memorable moments and stellar performances.

While there is no new episode of American Idol tonight, fans will only have to wait another week before the show starts back up. On March 17, the judges will once again find themselves in search of the next American Idol. But for now, fans can catch up on the latest episodes before its return.

Although fans are loving the new season, American Idol will say goodbye to Perry as she announced her departure. When asked about her reasoning for leaving, the singer detailed how she wanted to get back to her music. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” Perry added, “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Don’t miss the return of American Idol, airing Sunday, March 17 on ABC.

