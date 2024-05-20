Everything You Need to Know for ‘The Voice’ Finale Tonight: Top 5 Finalists, Guest Performers, Coaches’ Goodbyes

Kickstarting the week with a bang, The Voice season finale will welcome more than the Top 5 finalists to the stage. Although there can be only one winner, fans are in for a crazy ride as the finale will air in two parts, with part one broadcasting on Monday. But the remaining shows mark more than the end of season 25 as The Voice prepares to say goodbye to several coaches. With the finale only a few hours away, the remaining episodes are already memorable with Reba McEntire saying goodbye.

Videos by American Songwriter

Getting one last chance to perform in front of fans and the coaches, Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon look to bring a win not just for themselves but for Reba. They will not only be competing against each other but also Team Legend’s Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen. Having showcased his talents with songs like “Africa” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”, Olesen continues to prove that his voice is made for the stage. And for Team Dan + Shay, they look to Karen Walderup to become the next winner of The Voice and bring them their first win in their debut season.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Breaks Silence on Gwen Stefani’s Return to ‘The Voice’, Hints at Future Collaboration]

Besides the Top 5 performing throughout the finale, The Voice appears to be pulling out all the stops as several celebrities and singers will also perform. On Monday, both Keith Urban and the U.S. Army Field Band will entertain fans and the coaches will special performances. And that is just the start as the season finale airs part two on Tuesday. That night will feature singers like The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles.

Coaches Prepares To Say Goodbye

While the lineup of stars seems more like a music festival than a season finale, the coaches will do more than rub shoulders with singers but also former coaches. With the final episodes marking the end of season 25, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Lavine, and CeeLo Green will be in attendance. And although she left the show just last season, Gwen Stefani will also make an appearance alongside the king of The Voice, Blake Shelton.

With fans already excited for the season finale, it marks the end for several coaches. Although enjoying her time with the new lineup, Reba is the only coach who will return for season 26. Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend will all exit the show.

Don’t miss the season finale of The Voice, airing on Monday and Tuesday, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.



(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)