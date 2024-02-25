‘American Idol’ Finalist Shocks Judges With Surprise Return to Show

With a new season of American Idol underway, the audition process has already sent Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry all across America. And that was just in the first episode. With numerous shows ahead of them, the judges have already met some amazing singers looking to create their own stardom. But while there is still a way to go before a winner is announced, it appears that American Idol alum Colin Stough made a surprise visit during an audition that featured a barber who could do more than cut hair.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given the appeal of American Idol, the judges often find themselves listening to a wide range of talent. But for Stough, they knew the power in his voice thanks to the singer competing on Season 21. Just like countless singers before him, Stough hoped to make it into the final. And that is exactly what he did. While surviving through each week, he ended up in the Top 3 with Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi. But his recent appearance had little to do with him competing and more to do with Noah Peters.

Thanks to the power of social media, Peters showcased his love for not just singing, but cutting hair. Sharing videos on TikTok, the singer gained a sizable following. And looking to capitalize on his newfound success, Peters hoped to land a spot on American Idol. Already battling nerves as he starred at the judges, the singer revealed he would be more comfortable if he was cutting someone’s hair. And who better to get a haircut than Stough? With Stough getting a trim, he and Peters joined forces to cover Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos”. Thanks to his voice and a little help from Stough, Peters gained his ticket to Hollywood.

[RELATED: Nya’s Breathtaking ‘American Idol’ Audition Has Lionel Richie Convinced She Can “Go All the Way”]

What Has Colin Stough Been Up To After ‘American Idol’?

As for Stough, he continues to expand his musical career as he moved to Nashville and signed a contract with 9 Recordings/BMG. In October 2023, the singer released his debut EP Promiseland. Speaking about the EP, Stough said, “There are some songs on there that have deeper meaning and stuff like that and really I just want my listeners to take a message from my music and kind of live with it. Something to kind of get them through their day or make them smile, that’s the only reason I do this stuff is because music helped me out in my dark times. So I just want to return the favor.”

Be sure to tune in to American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)