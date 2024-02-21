Granddaughter of Late Country Icon Shares Snippet of Unreleased Song Ahead of ‘American Idol’ Debut

25-year-old Emmy Russell will make her American Idol debut this Sunday (February 25). She didn’t go into her Nashville audition unprepared. She released her debut song “Skinny” last year. Yesterday, she took to social media to share a snippet of a new song she’s working on.

In the video, Russell is singing along with the song in her car. “Singing Granted on the way home,” she wrote in the caption. Then, she revealed that she co-wrote the song with Chris Rafetto and Kenny Foster. Leaning on the theme of the song, she asked fans, “Have you ever taken anything for granted?”

While Russell has a solid social media following, many may not recognize her name. However, fans of classic country speak her grandmother’s name with reverence. She’s the granddaughter of the late, great Loretta Lynn. In the video, the American Idol hopeful proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

That’s not to say that Russell is trying to copy her iconic grandma. Instead, she’s following a different path. Her sound is much more pop-leaning than Lynn’s and their voices sound nothing alike. However, the short is a testament to Russell’s vocal ability. The talented young singer could do well in the televised competition.

Emily Russell Discusses American Idol

Ahead of her debut appearance on American Idol, Russell spoke to her local newspaper, The Kingston Springs Gazette about going on the show. “I just wanted to be around other young creatives like me,” she told the publication. “I think I just like the hard work of it, and it was outside the traditional way that my grandma had—which is a publishing deal, get the record deal,” she added.

“I wanted something out there and fun and just forced me to do it because I’m so shy and scared of going for it,” she said of why she wanted to go on the show.

Even if Russell doesn’t take home the win at the end of the season American Idol is sure to help her along the way. At the very least, it will showcase her talent and introduce her to a wider audience.

