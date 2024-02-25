Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Chris Stapleton’s “I Was Wrong”…Is So Right

While American Idol has crowned numerous winners over the years, back in 2002, the show aired its first season. And marking her debut as a rising star, Kelly Clarkson used her time on the show to do more than win as she went on to snag three Grammy Awards, several Daytime Emmy Awards, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Helming her own show while VH1 listed her 19th on the 100 Greatest Women in Music, Clarkson continues to prove herself a top talent in the music industry as she recently covered a Chris Stapleton song that had fans demanding a country album.

Throughout her years in the music industry, Clarkson released ten studio albums. Her lastest, Chemistry, hit shelves last Summer. Gaining high praise for the album, the singer went on to hold her own residency in Las Vegas called Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson. Besides releasing new music and performing on stage, Clarkson is also the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. And recently, she shocked fans with a cover of Stapleton’s “I Was Wrong.”

Kelly Clarkson Won CMA Award With Jason Aldean

Showcasing her talent during the Kellyoke segment of her show, Clarkson received a mountain of praise from fans. Comments included, “This lady…d**n. She rocks it no matter what she sings. I can’t even imagine having a voice like this. The high notes, the low notes, the in-between. You’re simply THE best! I wish you could sing me Happy 60th Birthday March 2nd. I would just cry.” Another comment insisted, “We need a country classics album.”

Since debuting The Kelly Clarkson Show back in September 2019, Clarkson has entertained fans with numerous performances. Just looking at country songs, she belted hits like “Bonfire at Tina’s”, “Watermelon Moonshine”, “The Way It Is”, and “Used to be Young.” And for those wanting a country album, she once brought home the Musical Event of the Year at the CMA awards thanks to her collaboration with Jason Aldean on the 2011 hit “Don’t You Wanna Stay.”

With Clarkson covering numerous hits, many are left wondering if there is a genre she can’t sing.

