‘American Idol’ Turns Back the Clock With Original Judges Returning for Special Reunion

On Monday, the Top 7 finalists on American Idol took the stage to celebrate the stardom of Taylor Swift. Following the popular Disney Night, fans watched as contestants like Jordan McCullough covered “Tim McGraw” while Hannah Harper performed “Mean.” But with only five moving forward, for two singers – their dream ended. And now, with the Top 5, it seems that the show will take a trip back to 2006 with a special Class Reunion episode that will include surprise appearances from two original judges.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters – who went home last night on American Idol? While Harper easily made it into the Top 5, Daniel Stallworth and Brooks were the bottom two. Watching their time on the show end, the remaining singers prepare for one of the toughest nights this season, with Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returning alongside some fan-favorite contestants from the 2006 season.

Back in 2002, American Idol aired its first episode. Unknown to the producers at the time, the show would become a cultural phenomenon. Helping launch careers, Jackson and Abdul were there from the beginning. Adding Simon Cowell into the mix, the original judges set the tone for those who followed them. Even with nobody able to mimic Cowell’s harsh feedback, the show thrived.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Brings Epic Live Performance of “Country and She Knows It” to the Show]

Paula Abdul Pulls Double Duty On ‘American Idol’

But this time, Abdul and Jackson won’t be there to determine who advances. Instead, they will be guest mentors for the night. Able to give the Top 5 for last-minute advice before taking the stage, only Abdul will take a seat at the table with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as a special judge.

While a night of throwback and nostalgia, the competition will continue with another two singers being sent home. Setting the stage for a historic season finale, the Top 5 will be cut to the Top 3. And leading the season is Harper. Highlighting Swift with a cover of “Mean”, Bryan couldn’t help but tell her, “You’re killing it every week and you’re being authentically you.”

With the competition tighter than ever, the remaining singers face a defining moment as nostalgia meets high-stakes performances. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)