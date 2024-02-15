‘American Idol’ Producers Eyeing Nostalgic Replacement for Katy Perry; Taylor Swift Also in the Running

Katy Perry recently revealed that this is her last season of American Idol, to great fan disappointment. However, there was also reason to celebrate, because according to Perry she’s been in the studio working on new music. Now there’s just the matter of who’s going to replace her on American Idol.

The show’s producers may have just revealed who that is, or at least hinted at a few possible judges. Jennifer Lopez is one top choice, with the other being Taylor Swift. JLo was once an Idol judge during seasons 10-11 and 13-14, so her return would be a nostalgic delight for fans of the show. Swift, however, has never been part of a singing competition show, and would be a new but welcome face for diehard fans.

Lopez recently revealed that her upcoming album may be her last, at least for a while, as she feels that this project is “the end of an era.” With that, she might have some free time coming up to judge another season of American Idol.

In contrast, Swift has been on her wildly successful Eras Tour since last year, and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. She is also releasing a brand new album on April 19, The Tortured Poets Department, that fans are clamoring for. With the tour and the new album, would she have time to judge American Idol? Additionally, would she even want to?

‘American Idol’ Producers Reveal Top Choices to Replace Katy Perry

Taylor Swift is in the running as a “long-shot,” according to Idol producers and sources, but she could bring a “younger voice” and perspective to the judges table. Still, allegedly, producers aren’t counting on getting her for the new season.

Additionally, the show is considering switching up other judges as well. Fans have been loving the combination of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, but with Perry leaving there are other options to consider—will the others want to leave as well, and how would fans react if they did?

According to producers and sources, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, the show is looking for someone “out of the box” and “a bit of a firecracker.” They want someone unique and unexpected, but also want to cash in on America’s love of nostalgia, which might be a hard find. By switching up the entire team, American Idol can satisfy these multiple needs.

Allegedly, there is no shortage of people who want the job as American Idol judge. This makes the choice equally easy and difficult for producers—they have a lot of people to choose from, but also they have a lot of people to choose from. It’s an interesting situation the show finds itself in. However, fans will have to wait until at least this season’s finale or until the next season is on deck before they learn who is taking over Katy Perry’s spot at the table.

