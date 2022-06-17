Mary J. Blige Announces 2022 Tour

Legendary singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige has announced a new upcoming 2022 tour.

The artist will head out onto the road later this year with Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

(Check out our interview with Queen Naija HERE.) Mai, of course, is known for her uber-hit song “Boo’d Up.’

The upcoming set of show dates begins in Greensboro, North Carolina on September 17 and wraps up in New Jersey on October 29. Blige and company will also make stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Atlanta, Oakland, St. Louis, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Nashville, Cincinnati, and many other locales along the string of 23 dates.

Blige released her latest LP, Good Morning Gorgeous, two days prior to her performances at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year. Blige performed along with other legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out the full list of dates from Blige below.

09-17 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum *!

09-18 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *!

09-21 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center *!

09-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *!

09-24 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena !

09-25 Chicago, IL – United Center *!

09-28 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC *!

09-29 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *!

10-01 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *!

10-02 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

10-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10-08 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena *!

10-09 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum !

10-12 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *!

10-15 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *!

10-16 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *!

10-19 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *!

10-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *!

10-22 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum *!

10-23 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *!

10-26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *!

10-27 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *!

10-29 Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall *!

